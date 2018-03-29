Horse racing fans await DP World's $6 mn dollar Dubai Turf

With the countdown to the world’s richest horse race in its final stage, racing fans are looking forward to the DP World sponsored $6 million Dubai Turf horse race at the Dubai World Cup Meeting next week.

The premier Group 1 race for thoroughbred horses aged 3 years and above is the penultimate event on the card for the grand finale on 31 March at the Meydan Racecourse. The Dubai Turf is an 1800-meter (1 1/8 mile) trip around one turn of the grass course and attracts some of the best horses from around the world.

Dubai Turf and other races of the final day of the 2018 Carnival are watched by thousands of racing enthusiasts at the Nad Al Sheba tracks and millions on live television broadcast around the world.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said: "Dubai Turf brings out the best from the finest thoroughbreds with the purse of $6 million awaiting the entrants. DP World has been a Pillar Partner of Meydan since 2015 as part of our efforts to support Dubai as a destination for sport, tourism and trade and we look forward to an exciting chapter in the horseracing calendar."

Previous DP World Dubai Turf winners includes the Japanese entry Vivlos in 2017, Real Steel in 2016 and Solow in 2015.