House of Volunteers launched to host special activities for 30,000 ‘faces of Expo 2020 Dubai’

By Wam

Thousands of volunteers will have access to exclusive events and opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the opening of a permanent hub designed to inspire and engage them throughout their journey to 2020.

Located on the Expo 2020 site, the House of Volunteers was today inaugurated by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

More than 30,000 volunteers will be the face of Expo 2020, helping to welcome the world to this inspiring destination. Volunteers from all backgrounds will play a vital role in demonstrating authentic Emirati hospitality, culture and values.

Nearly 8,000 people have expressed interest in volunteering with Expo, and many are already taking advantage of opportunities to participate in special events, activities and brainstorming sessions on the road to 2020.

Reem Al Hashemy said: "The world is coming to the UAE in 2020, and volunteers will play an integral role in delivering an exceptional visitor experience for millions of people. They will be the face of this momentous global celebration, so we wanted to create an exclusive hub for them.

"By engaging people from all segments of society, the Expo 2020 Volunteers team is capitalising on the diversity of the UAE – a country that is home to more than 200 nationalities. With the House of Volunteers, our rapidly growing family now has a physical space in which to bring to life Expo’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

"The UAE’s leadership has instilled in us the importance of ‘giving back’. It is in our nature and especially pertinent during the Year of Zayed. Volunteering at our region’s first ever World Expo will, therefore, be an enriching experience, regardless of age or background. The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme is offering thousands of people the chance to challenge themselves while contributing to this nationally-significant event," she stated.

The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme is open to all UAE nationals and expat residents – including students, professionals, retirees, homemakers and people of determination – offering an opportunity to help make history, while giving back to the country they call home.

Abeer Al Hosani, Head of Volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The House of Volunteers will enable Expo 2020’s volunteer community to learn, network and engage as a group of like-minded people striving towards the same goal. More than 30,000 volunteers will come together to welcome the world to the UAE, while undergoing their own personal journeys of growth and development with Expo 2020."

The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme offers roles across more than 30 categories, ranging from guest services and hospitality to international participants and sponsors. The House of Volunteers will be used to provide ongoing training and development to registrants in the lead-up to 2020 and during the six months of the event.

Fatima Ahsan, 19, an Indian national who is already volunteering with Expo 2020, said: "The opportunity to be involved in Expo 2020 has not only provided me with valuable learning opportunities, but also allowed me to grow personally and professionally alongside my fellow volunteers. We are united in delivering a memorable and impactful World Expo, and I’m so very excited and honoured to be a part of it."

Since the launch of the programme in October 2017, volunteers have supported more than 80 events in preparation for the next World Expo, gaining valuable real-world experience in the lead-up to 2020.

Underpinned by its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three key subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of human ingenuity.

With 25 million visits expected and more than 200 participants including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions, Expo 2020 will be one of the most inclusive World Expos in history.