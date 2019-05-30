Humaid Al Nuaimi donates Dh1m to fishermen in Ajman

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has donated AED1 million to the Ajman Fishermen Association.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid's donation comes just before Eid al-Fitr celebrations, and aims to encourage more Emiratis to enter the fishing profession, as well as help local fishermen overcome financial difficulties.

Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Association, said the donation will help local fishermen who are members of the association, while thanking Sheikh Humaid for supporting them and their families, and praising his keenness to provide for their needs and promote the fishing profession.

He also conveyed the greetings of the association’s members to Sheikh Humaid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, for ensuring the sustainability of the fishing industry.