Humaid Al Nuaimi issues decree to re-brand Ajman Digital Government

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today issued an Emiri Decree to change re-name the Ajman Digital Government.

Decree No. 05 of 2020 stipulates that the names, "Ajman Digital Government" and "Central Administration of the Ajman Digital Government" to "Ajman Digital Department," in light of Emiri Decree No. 09 of 2017 and any other legislation without prejudice to any rights or liabilities.

It also stipulates the replacement of Article Nos. 03 and 08 of Emiri Decree No. 09 of 2017 with the following: Pursuant to the provisions of this decree and from its enforcement date, the Ajman Digital Government will be restructured to the Ajman Digital Department and referred to as "Smart Ajman," which shall be headed by the President of the Executive Council.

The decree stipulates that the department will have an organisational structure drafted by its director-general, in coordination with government authorities, which will be adopted according to enforceable local legislation in the emirate.

Any other text, judgment or legislation contradicting the provisions of this decree will be cancelled. The decree will be enforced from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

