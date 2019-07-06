ICA launches free SIM card for tourists

By Wam

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, has launched 'SIM 24' initiative offering free SIM cards to all tourists upon their arrival in the UAE.

These SIM cards include free minutes and data, and will enable visitors to communicate with their families after arriving in the UAE, the ICA said after signing an agreement with Telecom Now.

Colonel Khamis Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at ICA, and Charbel Litany, President and CEO, of Telecom Now, signed the agreement.

Commenting on the initiative, Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General for Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, said that UAE government is keen to improve the tourism sector and develop it to play a vital role in boosting the economy and diversifying the sources of national income, especially in view of the attractive nature of the country.

He added that the free SIM cards will be handed over to all tourists above 18 at the immigration counter, regardless of the type of visa (whether a tourism or visit visa, first-time visa for residence, or transit visa and all travelers from the GCC who do not need a visa to enter the country).

Al Rashidi pointed out that the validity of the SIM card depends on the legality of the presence of the visitor in the country and shall continue to work throughout the validity of his visa. "The SIM card is renewed in case of extension of visa validity," he explained.

The SIM card will provide the tourist three-minute talk time and 20 MB mobile data for free.