ICA urges tourists to avail of visa fee waiver for kids under 18

By Wam

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged tourists to avail of its visa fee waivers provided for kids under 18 who are accompanying their parents to the UAE.

Tourists can benefit from the latest tourist visa fee waiver rules effective July 15th through September 15th each year, ICA said, adding that that these facilities include those below 18 provided that they are accompanied by a parent, regardless of the length of the validity of the parent's visa. The new waivers can be obtained via the following e-channels: www.smartservices.ica.gov.ae or via ICA's smart app: "ica uae echannels".

In addition, UAE residents can now renew the residency visas of their 18-year-old dependents, whether they are secondary school or university graduates, for up to two consecutive years, added ICA.

The residence permit, therefore, is valid for a year and can be renewed for an additional year.

This benefit can be utilised from the date of completion of secondary education of dependents, or those who have just graduated university, or those reaching the age of 18 years.

ICA said guardians will no longer be required to apply under humanitarian appeals, which required a deposit of AED5,000.

Applicants can apply through all the residency and naturalisation offices or other government-approved outlets for a fee of AED100 for residency permits or their renewal for a year.