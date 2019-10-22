Identical twin nurses help deliver identical twin babies

By Bang

Staff at a Georgia hospital were left seeing double after identical twin nurses helped deliver identical twin babies.

Tara Drinkard and Toni Howard work at the same hospital but never helped deliver a baby together until Rebecca Williams, pregnant with twins, needed a caesarean section.

Tara went in search of her sister after learning they would both assist in the delivery.

She told WXIA-TV: "I saw her in the hallway and said, 'We're having a twin delivery.' "

Addison and Emma Williams were born at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Centre, ironically the same hospital where the 26-year-old sisters were born.

Dad Brannan Williams said of the twin nurses: "It's a pretty cool experience having them in there and being able to ask them questions."