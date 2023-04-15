If Eid Al Fitr 2023 falls on Friday, Eid prayer and Friday prayer will be performed separately: UAE Fatwa Council

By WAM

If Eid Al Fitr 2023 falls on Friday, 21st April, the Eid prayer and Friday prayer will be performed separately, according to a statement issued by the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

‘’The issue of performing Friday prayer if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday is a controversial matter among Muslim scholars, however the Council rules that each sermon is to be held separately on its time as per its sunnah,'' the Council said in a statement.

While taking this fatwa, the Council invokes verses from the holy Quran as well as saysing and actions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

It noted that his ruling was approved by majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools.

