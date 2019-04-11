Imam of Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch praises UAE’s stance on New Zealand terror incident

By Wam

Sheikh Jamal Fouda, Imam of Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, thanked the UAE for its stance with the Muslim community of New Zealand, following the recent tragic terrorist incident in his country.

He made this statement while visiting the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Abu Dhabi, where he met with Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Authority.

Al Kaabi welcomed Fouda and renewed his condolences to the people of New Zealand, which witnessed a terrorist attack that resulted in many deaths.

Fouda expressed his agreement with the authority’s statement following the attack against peaceful worshippers in New Zealand, which is a modern Islamic discourse that all religious symbols around the world must view, to promote the language of tolerance and social coexistence between all peoples. He also valued the UAE’s efforts to spread peace and tolerance.

During the meeting, both sides discussed religious affairs and the future of religious discourse. Fouda then toured the authority’s premises, including the Official Fatwa Centre.