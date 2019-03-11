Indian delegation visits Sharjah’s newest free zone

By Wam

A delegation from India comprising of investors and experts in smart technology industries visited the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, on Sunday.

The visit was organised to identify investment opportunities and services provided by SRTI Park, and to facilitate knowledge transfer, build relations and partnership between the park and the Indian business and tech communities.

The delegation was briefed about the park, its future plans and its offerings such as services provided to the investors.

During the visit current and future projects were showcased and illustrated how the park’s ecosystem fosters disruptive technologies especially companies focusing on research, development and technology transfer. Investors will be able to work within a safe investment environment with full ownership and tax exemptions as well as infrastructure and support facilities.

The delegation was impressed by the benefits of establishing at the park including easy access to Sharjah University City. There are several universities in the emirate's ecosystem, with more than 47,000 students, 2,000 PHDs and 17 institutions, all of which creating reputation for themselves in the fields of research and development.

The Indian delegation expressed their gratitude to the park for hosting them while praising the Emirate of Sharjah for the achievements it has made in the fields education, research and technology.

SRTI Park is an initiative of American University of Sharjah Enterprises, AUSE.