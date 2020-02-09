Indian diplomatic delegation visits FNC General Secretariat

By WAM

A group of young diplomats from the Indian Foreign Service, IFS, visited the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, FNC, and was briefed on FNC work mechanism and its legislative, supervisory and diplomatic powers.

Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, the Secretary-General of the FNC received Vipul, Consul-General of India and the IFS delegation.

Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation and emphasised the significance of the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries which would contribute to enhancing ties between the two sides.

He also highlighted the importance of the economic and cultural ties and exchange of parliamentary expertise that would help in knowledge transfer and develop performance and practices of the technical and administrative staff.

He also drew attention to the role of the General Secretariat in supporting parliamentary work, as they continue to work even with the change of legislative chapters, and reviewed the FNC work mechanism and its legislative, supervisory and diplomatic powers.

In turn, Vipul hailed the Emirati parliamentary experience while pointing to the political and diplomatic ties enhanced by the mutual visits between the leadership of the two countries to develop trade cooperation, exchange of cultural expertise and boost growth and economic diversity between the two countries.

