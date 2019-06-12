Indian national joins the list of DDF Millennium Millionaires

By Staff

Raghu Krishnamurthy, an Oman-based Indian national, has just been added to the long list of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaires when his lucky ticket no. 2115 in Series 301 was drawn on Tuesday in Concourse A, Dubai International Airport.

Krishnamurthy is as of now unaware of his luck as he cannot be contacted for immediate comment and will be greatly surprised when he finds out of his new found fortune. He is the 143rd Indian national to have won a $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire Promotion.

Following the draw, a presentation to the previous Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winner took place. Mr. Ratheesh Kumar Raveendrannair, a 40 year old Indian national based in Dubai, who won in Series 300 with ticket no. 1608, attended the presentation and witnessed the draw. Mr. Raveendrannaair thanked Dubai Duty Free for his lucky win and the once in a lifetime opportunity to witness today’s live draw.

In addition, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draws were conducted directly after the Millennium Millionaire, with Abraham Melkunian being named as the winner of a top of the range BMW 750 LI XDrive (Mineral White) in Series 1720 with ticket no. 1261. Melkunian, a 48 year old Armenia national runs a heavy equipment trading business both in Dubai and Sharjah, commented on his win: “For almost 20 years of participating in Dubai Duty Free Promotion, I finally got lucky. I’d like to thank Dubai Duty Free for this opportunity and for making people happy!”

In addition, two Indian nationals will be taking home stylish BMW motorbikes. Mr. Srinivas Kriram who bought his ticket no. 0641 in Series 367 won a BMW R NineT Racer.

A resident of Dubai for 16 years, Mr. Kriram is a regular motorbike ticket buyer in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion and works as a supervisor for Duserve Facility Management. A bit speechless, Kriram commented “Thank you Dubai Duty Free and please continue to surprise people.”

Lastly, Mahroof Babu won a BMW R Ninet Urban/GS in Series 368 with ticket number 0891. A 42 year old Indian national, Mr. Babu works as a Finance officer and has been in Dubai with his family in the past 17 years. “Dubai Duty Free is great shopping destination for everyone. I am so happy and excited for winning today,” exclaimed by Mr Babu.

The latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing and Michael Schmidt – SVP Retail Support.