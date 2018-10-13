Indian national wins a Tesla with Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz savings account

By Staff

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the winner of its monthly Kunooz Savings Account draw for July 2018.

Indian national Sameer Kariyatta Poil was handed the keys to his Tesla car at the Tesla showroom in Dubai.

Wasim Saifi – Deputy CEO, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic said: “I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Mr. Poil, on receiving this well-deserved grand prize. Just like every Tesla winner, I have no doubt that Mr. Poil will have the most wonderful experience driving his new luxurious car.”

On his win, Poil said: “Honestly, I can’t even begin to express how I feel about winning a Tesla. I am over the moon, so excited, and can’t wait to drive this exciting car. I would like to thank Emirates Islamic for giving me this wonderful opportunity and for motivating me to save. I am glad I made the right choice with opening a Kunooz account”.