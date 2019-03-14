By Staff

"-ing Creative Festival", Dubai’s premier event for creatives, will return for its highly anticipated 5th edition.

Hosted, once again in Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai’s home of Design, -ing Creative Festival’s extensive schedule kicks off on April 11 and will run until April 13.

This year’s edition will see an unrivaled series of talks and workshops from some of the biggest brands in the world in addition to some of the regions most talented creatives including Firas Abou Fakherof Mashrou Leila, award-winning photographer Tamara Abdul Hadi, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Typographer Kristyan Sarkis and many more.

Speakers will be covering a wide range of topics and areas of interest, the list of workshops include Innovate with Adidas, Curating for the Guggenheim,

Branded by Spotify and Design Solutions with LEGO, this year’s event reflects -ing’s ethos of bringing together emerging local talent and the biggest names in the creative industries from around the world.