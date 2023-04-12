Inspection and awareness campaigns on Delivery service providers

By E247

The Licensing Agency of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with relevant government agencies, carried out several awareness and inspection campaigns on delivery service providers in Dubai. The campaigns, which were initiated in the third quarter of 2022 and will continue until the end of 2023, covered 9 districts along Hessa Street as well as Zabeel and Jumeirah. During the campaigns, more than 7,000 delivery bikes have been inspected.



“The awareness and inspection campaigns targeting delivery service providers have played a significant role in detecting violations, ensuring compliance with the rules governing delivery activities in the emirate, and educating establishments about the violations reported,” said Muhannad Al Mheiri, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency, RTA.



“The inspections identified several recurring violations by delivery bike drivers such as the failure to adhere to safety regulations, the lack of wearing protective equipment and reflective vests, operating bikes with expired licenses, and affixing advertising materials on delivery bikes without seeking permits from the RTA,” added Al Mheiri.



“RTA is consistently monitoring this sector, which is emerging as a vital economic activity in Dubai, to ensure the safety of bike drivers and other road users. Additionally, RTA is keen to ensure that those employed in this industry deliver services at world-class standards to all segments of the community.



“The educational material elaborated on violations listed under Administrative Resolution No. 9 of 2021 governing quality violations of delivery service providers. It highlighted the requirements such as having an approved card to practice delivery service business, technical requirements for delivery bike drivers, the mandatory wearing of uniforms and protective gear while riding, completing professional training for delivery drivers, adhering to a maximum motorcycle speed of 100 km/h, and using delivery boxes approved by RTA.



“The RTA's Licensing Agency had published essential circulars and instructions for delivery service providers, which call for adhering to the established laws and regulations for the safety of bikers and other road users,” concluded Al Mheiri.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.