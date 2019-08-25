'Intelligent Traffic Systems' expansion project 65% complete: RTA

By Wam

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced on Saturday that its 'Intelligent Traffic Systems' expansion project has reached 65 percent completion.

The project aims to broaden the scope of intelligent traffic systems as part of the emirate's goal to become the smartest city in the world. It also reflects RTA’s efforts to harness smart technologies to ease people mobility in Dubai.

The project will expand the coverage of Dubai’s roads by Intelligent Traffic Systems from the present 11 percent to 60 percent, and cut the time of detecting accidents and congestion build-ups on roads through quick-response smart systems mechanisms.

The Intelligent Traffic Systems expansion project comprises of five bundles starting with the installation of the Dynamic Messaging Signs, DMS. The second covers traffic monitoring and data capturing systems which involves the installation of 116 cameras, 100 incidents detection systems, 114-transit time and speed computing devices, and 17 Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS).

According to the RTA Director-General Mattar Al Tayer, the Authority began the installation of the new dynamic signs, on main roads to relay instant traffic information about road condition to motorists. "The project entails the construction of 112 DMS fitted with the latest technologies at selected locations on Dubai’s roads network as well as around mega-event spots, such as Expo 2020."

"The signs will furnish motorists with instant information about road conditions such as congestions, accidents, and traffic safety messages. There are two types of signs depending on road classification, number of lanes and traffic volumes. The first type of signs are those installed on roadsides, while the second are large signs that cover entire road lanes. RTA has finished installing 18 panels and work is underway to complete the remaining panels according to the project schedule" he explained.

The third bundle covers the infrastructure of civil works for the extension of the fibre optic network for communication between the on-site devices and central systems about 450 kilometres.

The fourth bundle involves upgrading the software for the advanced traffic central system, which contributes to support decision-making, and provides automatic response plans, where the system interfaces with site devices; analyses data and activates appropriate plans. Information relating to the network condition will be displayed on the DMS across Dubai.

As for the fifth bundle, the construction of a new Traffic Control Centre will take place, featuring state-of-the-art control rooms fitted with devices such as giant screens as well as user-friendly control systems for operators and engineers. The design caters to anticipated future expansions of the systems.

The expansion project is one of RTA’s Innovation Lab, RTA Masar 2030, deliverables, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It entails upgrading and expanding the Intelligent Traffic Systems in Dubai and constructing a new traffic management centre at Al Barsha. Upon completion, the project will ease the management of traffic bottlenecks and accidents, enhance the safety of road users, and ease personal mobility, thanks to the use of sophisticated technologies.