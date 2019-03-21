International Government Communication Forum opens in Sharjah

By WAM

The 8th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, IGCF, opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Themed ‘Behavioural Change Towards Human Development,’ the high-profile 2-day global summit will shed light on key challenges and issues in the field of government communication in motivating individuals to play a key role in the development process.

The event will convene 70 speakers, including international media and PR stalwarts, policy experts, social entrepreneurs, and communications and technology experts, who will come together to deliver on IGCF 2019’s extensive discussion agenda featuring 37 discussion panels, inspirational speeches, sessions, workshops and interactive forums.