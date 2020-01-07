Islamic architecture workshops launch at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

By WAM

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, launched a new cultural programme entitled 'Ewan El Jami', a series of workshops that cover the aesthetics of Islamic art and architectural design.

The workshops within the programme target different age groups and segments of the society, and focus on the unique aspects of Islamic architecture, as well as the finer details of the innovative designs and styles from various eras of the Islamic civilisation. These include engraving, sculpture, drawing, ornamentation, Arabic calligraphy and other arts, presented by selected specialists in art and Islamic architecture from within the country and abroad.

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at the centre, said, "The idea of this programme stems from the centre's belief in the value of art and culture to the people and society as a common medium of communication that connects people of different cultures across the world. It is also in line with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s civilised and cultural message that emanates from the vision of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, who sought to revive the gains of our rich Islamic civilisational heritage."

SZGMC is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and has been sponsored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.