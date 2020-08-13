Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal entities

By WAM

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, announced that Sunday, 23rd August, will be a public holiday for the federal government marking the Islamic New Year.

The announcement was made in a circular released on Thursday by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, based on a relevant Council of Ministers Resolution on Public Holidays.

The circular added that regular work will resume on Monday, 24th of August.

The Authority extended its congratulations on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates; the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.