Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announced

By Wam

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has declared Thursday, 13th September, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE to celebrate the coming Islamic New Year, Al Hijri 1440.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, extended his sincerest greetings and blessings to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

He also congratulated the government, citizens and residents of the UAE on this glorious occasion and wished further progress and prosperity to the UAE and to Arab and Islamic nations.