ITC implements 1735 standard parking bays in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi has announced the implementation of 1735 standard parking bays in Al Hosn, sector W4, Al Zahiya, sector E12 and Al Sa’adah, sector E41-01 starting from February 25, 2018 as part of the centre’s endeavour to raise the level of road safety in the Emirate.

To that regard, the ITC stated that 1421 standard parking bays were implemented, including four fire hydrant bays, in Al Sa’adah, sector E41-01.

The sector is located in the area bordered by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in the north, 20th Street in the South, Dhafeer Street in the east and Rabdan Street in the west.

The parking bays in the area are dedicated to villa permit holders along with other limited paid parking bays for the visitors.

In Al Hosn, sector, W4, 83 standard parking bays were implemented in the area that is bordered by Sheikh Zayed the First Street in the north, Al Falah Street in the South, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street in the east and Mubarak bin Mohammed Street in the west.

Whereas 231 standard parking bays, three of which were dedicated for the Determined Ones, were implemented in Al Zahiya, sector E12.

The area is bordered by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway in the north, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in the south, Al Mina Street in the east and Corniche Street in the west.

ITC assured that the aim of such implementation is to offer long-term solutions to parking bays issues in which lead to maintain the traffic flow and decrease illegal parking issues.

The centre also said that it is illegal to park on yellow and grey markings, in the middle of the road, double-parking, Drop off and Pick up points, pedestrian crossings, access points and fire hydrants. In addition to that, inspectors will be available in the aforementioned sectors to assure following the regulations.