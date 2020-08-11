Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'Salam Beirut' campaign

By WAM

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR, today tweeted the announcement of "Salam Beirut", an emergency aid and relief campaign from Sharjah, following the tragic explosion in Beirut port, which has claimed over 150 lives and left an estimated 300,000 homeless.

"Salam Beirut" aims to bring relief to the affected population whose numbers continue to rise as Lebanese officials pick through the wreckage. The first phase will focus on providing medical aid, food and water supplies and shelter to victims, which will be mobilised by the Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, in coordination with on-ground relief operators in Lebanon.

Furthermore, TBHF officials along with their local partners will carry out a detailed assessment of the damage to property to implement targeted activities and provide affected households with rehabilitation support including rubble removal, in addition to solutions to boost vital services such as electricity, sanitation, plumbing and carpentry.

Donations to the "Salam Beirut" drive can be made by sending SMS to

https://bh.ikhair.net/ml/lebn; bank transfers to Sharjah Islamic Bank A/C No: 0011-430430-024 IBAN: AE900410000011430430024; cheques and cash payments by contacting TBHF on 0557574930.

Announcing the campaign on Twitter, Sheikha Jawaher wrote, "What has hurt Beirut has hurt us all", and called on all individuals and organisations in the UAE and worldwide to lend a helping hand. "Our brothers and sisters in Lebanon need us and we must do our best to fulfil our moral and humanitarian duty towards them. We know no other way but to stand firmly beside those who lost everything overnight – their loved ones, their homes, their livelihoods and their safety – to this shocking tragedy."

"The ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign follows the strong humanitarian spirit and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to stand by nations in their time of need. Through this campaign, we reiterate that Sharjah and the UAE are with every family and individual in Lebanon. Our communities are inseparable."

"We pray to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the victims, heal the wounded, guide those who are missing back to their homes, and give strength to those who lost their loved ones," the TBHF Chairperson added.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health and Beirut Governorate, the accident has claimed 157 lives, left more than 5,000 wounded and dozens of missing persons, in addition to the thousands of families whose houses were partially or totally destroyed. An estimated 300,000 people have been left homeless.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.