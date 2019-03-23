Jawaher Al Qasimi: ‘We have sworn to build, work with sincerity’

By Wam

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), affirmed that developmental efforts to nurture a creative and influential generation of youth who understand their civic duties and responsibilities and want to develop their talents and skills through various institutional programmes is ongoing. She stressed that leaders of the future are products of institutions committed to their social responsibilities.

Sheikha Jawaher’s comments came during a closed session titled ‘Shaping Our Future’, held during the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2019) on Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah. The session shed light on the centrality of the UAE’s youth in the nation’s cultural, societal and developmental journeys, and sought to learn from young participants’ aspirations and interests.

Sheikha Jawaher listened to youth from Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya young ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah for Capability Development – Tatweer, talking about their prospects, and their roles and jobs in the future. They touched on the possible loss of traditional jobs, and spoke about ways to cope with future job markets, having up-to-date school and university curriculums, as well as proper skillsets. Additionally, they talked about mechanisms that could help integrate the efforts of all community members to support and nurture the youth.

In turn, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi spoke about the strategies of the institutions she supports. She explained that these institutions’ visions are in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the country’s vision. She also noted that the vision was inspired by the UAE’s national anthem that states, ‘As long as we live, We have sworn to build and work with sincerity’ .

"The national anthem, we unite our voices to sing, is not a mere repetition of words. It is an oath you take to fulfil your duty to your leadership and your country. It is a commitment to partaking in nation-building, and reminds us that we are accountable to every member of our community. The UAE’s leadership has given you the fuel you need to advance and grow; the responsibility to realise your country’s aspirations now lies upon your shoulders.

Sheikh Jawaher stressed that true leaders are those who stand for their social and national responsibilities and serve on the frontlines, facing challenges and obstacles, working creatively, and adding true value to everything they do.

She pointed out that the individual is, and remains, a top priority in all programmes and policies. The future, Her Highness said, will be a product of the thought and morale of the youth, and an outcome of their skills, and emphasised the importance of combining skills, morals, and knowledge in building a fair future and sustainable communities.

"In Sharjah, individuals are the focal point, and our wager is on individuals to build a sustainable future. The development of vital sectors in any country begins with conscious engagement with children, starting with family units, schools and communities helping to instill noble values, and teaching children their roles and responsibilities towards their countries from an early age, in addition to raising their awareness about their cultures and identities and their abilities to push their countries to the forefront of civilised nations," said Sheikha Jawaher.

"We titled the session ‘Shaping Our Future’ to emphasise to the youth that they are future leaders who will lead our developmental journey. Our role is to hand over to them the sum of our experiences, give them the space to express themselves, and provide the necessary tools to nurture their capabilities in all fields," she added.

"I listened carefully to their suggestions during the session, and I saw in their eyes their love for their communities, and their eagerness to build them. My belief in their abilities was reinforced , with the future being safe and secure as long as it lies in their hands," Sheikha Jawaher emphasised.

She also highlighted the roles of government departments and youth empowerment and training entities in nurturing responsible behaviour and commitment, reiterating that they are the most important enablers of development.

"Sharjah entities operate in an integrated and comprehensive way to achieve one vision. Aside from Rubu’ Qarn there are cultural and sports clubs as well as institutions that focus on the wellbeing of communities. This is in addition to institutions that nurture and support women and strive to create an equitable world for them, locally and around the world," Sheikha Jawaher concluded.

The eighth edition of IGCF was held under the theme ‘Behavioural Change Towards Human Development’ and was organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), an SGMB subsidiary.