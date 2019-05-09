Jebel Ali customs operations room fitted with state-of-the-art tech

By Wam

Dubai Customs has announced completion of redevelopment works for its customs operations room at Jebel Ali and Tecom Customs Centre.

Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih inaugurated the new operations room now equipped with advanced smart electronic systems to efficiently aid in customs activities and operations. The inauguration was attended by a host of executive directors and heads of customs departments.

The redevelopment was carried out in-house and was based on the employees’ efforts and intellect. It helps streamline inspection activities and reduce time needed for inspection. The Dubai Customs booking system has been linked to that of DP World, which enables clients book inspection slots directly once they receive codes from DP World.

Commenting on the announcement Musabih said, "We work on redeveloping all customs operation rooms and equipping them with the most advanced technologies to enable them work with utmost efficiency in fulfilment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to facilitate trade and protect society. The redeveloped room helps towards easier and more efficient inspection of goods and facilitating their flow into the local and regional markets and free zones. Jebel Ali’s Operation Room dealt with 208, 247 inspection requests in 2018, and 43,462 in Q1 2019."

Musabih thanked all employees who contributed to the redevelopment of the operations room.

The Jebel Ali Customs Operations Room was first established in 2013.