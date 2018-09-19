Jobs hiring immediately in Dubai

By Neil Grayson

It’s been another busy week on the job market in Dubai, with plenty of employers looking for new staff in the emirate. This week’s positions include opportunities at Spotify’s new Dubai office, and a social media executive role at YallaCompare, the insurance website.

CRM and Social Media Manager – Spotify

Spotify’s Always-On Marketing team is looking for an Always-On Regional Manager to ensure alignment and collaboration across regions on both the production and distribution of engaging always-on content through Spotify paid and owned channels.

The ideal candidate for this role is a creative hybrid with experience driving content initiatives forward from ideation to creation and distribution.

• BS/BA or equivalent experience required

• Fluent in Arabic, French, and English

• 5+ years experience working on a Global Social Media and/or CRM team preferred

• Extremely organized

• Cross-functional thinker whose success is determined by growth goals defined for regions/markets

• Media savvy (experience working with ad-tech tools is a plus)

• Solid understanding of data, fact-based decision making skills

Apply at spotifyjobs.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE – YALLACOMPARE

The insurance website are looking for a passionate, sociable, and enthusiastic Social Media Executive. The role will require management of all social media channels. The right candidate needs to have excellent knowledge across different social media platforms and know how to effectively drive engagement to drive relevant business.

You will have previously worked in a similar role and have experience in knowing how to bring a brand to life through social media comms and campaigns.

Your background:

• You have at least 6 months' experience in marketing / digital advertising / social advertising (internship, work placement, executive, assistant, etc. - working with previous social media communities)

• You have excellent written and verbal communication skills

• You have great Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint skills

• You have a strong attention to detail

• You are passionate about all things digital, with an active interest in social media marketing sector trends

The role will suit a young, enthusiastic, tech-savvy and sociable individual who is a self-starter and keen to apply their skills and experience across a wide range of social marketing activities.

Apply at linkedin.com

HR EXECUTIVE – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

This is a new position at the La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK, Dubai.

You’ll be assisting and supporting the management and leadership team, resolving human resource issues including internal and external transfer procedures, monitoring and assisting managers with hiring, conducting background checks and assisting with the orientation of new employees.

For a full job description and to apply, go to www.jobs.marriott.com

LIFEGUARD – HABTOOR GRAND RESORT

This resort is currently looking for highly motivated, self-driven and committed Lifeguards with good communication and professional etiquette.

Please note that NO Housing Allowance will be provided for this position.

Immediate availability will be preferred. Here are the requirements:

• You should have minimum of 1 year’s lifeguard experience in a branded hotel.

• You should be a licensed lifeguard.

• High School Diploma preferred.

• Advanced English language skills.

• Customer-oriented approach.

Apply at hosco.com

BUTLER – FAIRMONT DUBAI

Reporting to the Fairmont Gold Manager, responsibilities and essential job functions include the following:

• Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service

• Identify and anticipate guests’ needs and ensure personalized service is provided

• Provide Food and Beverage services as required

• Assist with any plans or arrangements the guest intends to make during their stay

• Ensure that all requests from guests are made possible and are followed up on

• Fully understand and have knowledge of all in suite services, technology, amenities, functions and systems

• Assist guests regarding hotel facilities in an informative and helpful way

• Follow department policies, procedures and service standards

• Follow all safety policies

• Other duties as assigned

Apply at fairmontcareers.com