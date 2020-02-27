Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches 'Teyaseer' support services for Emirati Housing Programme

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, launched Teyaseer, the non-profit subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDH, which provides optional advisory services to all UAE nationals benefiting from the Emirati National Housing Scheme in Abu Dhabi.

The launch of Teyaseer took place during the opening of the Customer Happiness Centre and show village in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. H.H. Sheikh Khalid and H.H. Sheikh Theyab were accompanied by Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and Vice Chairman of ADDH; Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and several members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The Customer Happiness Centre will provide premium guidance services and example villas allowing customers to visualise their dream home and make it a reality with their selected design consultant.

Teyaseer will support UAE nationals benefiting from the Emirati National Housing Scheme and will provide advice on the process of designing and constructing their dream homes. The company provides a suite of modern and traditional customizable designs, which are both approved and accredited by the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi.

The launch of Teyaseer supports Ghadan 21, an AED50 billion development plan for the emirate of Abu Dhabi to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and its residents’ living standards.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid highlighted the importance of Teyaseer in providing services that offer citizens a high quality of life, in line with the ambitions of the Abu Dhabi government. Teyaseer will additionally enable Emiratis to more easily obtain modern homes that suit their requirements, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to foster familial and societal stability in UAE society.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid further emphasised the importance of continuously improving the housing services offered to Emirati families, thereby sustaining a high standard of living for them and meeting their needs and requirements while streamlining their day-to-day lives.

Under Ghadan 21, around 6,000 new housing loans have been introduced to ensure that all Emiratis have access to safe and affordable housing and services, with AED11.6 billion worth of houses and land distributed.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, said: "Teyaseer is an exceptional addition to the housing ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, providing exclusive services to UAE nationals who are benefiting from the Emirati National Housing Scheme by streamlining the development process, Teyaseer supports it’s customers to enjoy a comfortable design and construction experience, and contributes to maintaining the welfare of Emirati families, in line with the aims of Ghadan 21."

The Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Bashir Khalfan Al Mehairbi, said: "The government of Abu Dhabi aims to provide housing for Emiratis that is tailored to their specific design tastes, and Teyaseer meets that aim. Through this initiative, beneficiaries of the Emirati National Housing Scheme in Abu Dhabi can use a streamlined process when building their dream home. The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority works with a range of stakeholders across the Emirate that provide citizens with homes which promote familial and social stability."

For participants of the scheme, Teyaseer representatives will recommend prequalified design experts, supervision consultants, and construction contractors who are specialized in property development, based on global best practice. Participants can submit their applications at the Customer Happiness Centre, which will feature dedicated Account Managers who will guide applicants through the process, from the registration of their application, to delivery of their dream home, alongside providing assistance during the warranty period.

Situated by the Customer Happiness Centre are nine Model villas, which customers can inspect closely to see the quality and standard of the modern and traditional villas. In total, Teyaseer offers 25 suggested designs for villas to choose from. The designs are based on the Customer Happiness Survey, which collected detailed data and information about the design and needs for a citizen’s ideal home.

The survey was produced in line with the company’s belief in the importance of building suitable housing and comprehensive neighborhoods whilst providing integrated housing services that will meet the requirements of citizens, live up to the aspirations of Emirati families and contribute to achieving societal and familial stability.

Account managers will work closely with customers, helping them to choose the optimal design for their home, advising them on selecting the most suitable contractors, or informing citizens on the process of planning and constructing their dream home, allowing participants to enjoy a streamlined development process.

To be eligible for the services, customers must own land plots, be beneficiaries of the Emirati Housing Programmes in Abu Dhabi, and use the contracting ecosystem of Teyaseer. Eligible customers can register online for Teyaseer services via the official website: www.teyaseer.ae using Smart Pass or UAE Pass credentials. Customers can also call 800-555 for more information about Teyaseer and its services.

After scheduling an appointment with their personal account manager, customers can engage with Teyaseer through the Customer Happiness Center in Khalifa City, alongside TAMM centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region.

Ghadan 21 was launched last year to make Abu Dhabi a globally competitive city of the future. The programme provides for an improved quality of life for citizens and residents through various large-scale community initiatives. Ultimately, it aims to position Abu Dhabi as one the world’s most inclusive places in the world to live and thrive.

