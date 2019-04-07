Khalifa bin Tahnoun opens 'Steps' programme for martyrs' children

By WAM

In the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, the office launched today, in cooperation with the Sandooq Al Watan, the'' Career Guidance Programme'' for the children of Martyrs '' Steps''.

The programme aims to provide outstanding students with the opportunity to explore choices for their future career paths and work environment challenges.

This launch of the programme was announced during the gathering organised by the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed nature and objectives of the programme which continues for a week during a tour for various vital sectors in the country. The students will be accompanied by experts and specialists in various sectors to learn about the necessary skills and gain knowledge on work requirements by engaging students in training courses in a number of official bodies in the country.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun met with the students and stressed the wise leadership's keenness on communicating with sons of martyrs, learning about their living conditions and providing all services which will achieve stability and tranquility for them and their sons in particular.

He also indicated that the initiatives are seen in the framework of series of programmes carried out by the office in implementation to the directives and permanent support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the martyrs' families.