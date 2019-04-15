Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation to distribute 951,000 Iftar meals in Ramadan

By WAM

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, has said that 951,000 meals will be distributed as part of the "Ramadan Iftar Project," in cooperation with the Emirates Post, the Emirates Transport and 317 Emirati families who will prepare the meals. A total of 31,700 meals will be distributed per day in 102 locations.

He added that the foundation is carrying out this initiative as part of its seasonal humanitarian project to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan and serve the largest number of beneficiaries.

Al Khouri thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation, for ensuring the success of the foundation’s local and international initiatives.

Ahmed Jassem Al Mansouri, Representative of the General Command of Civil Defence and Acting Director of the Civil Protection Administration, highlighted the role of the Civil Defence in ensuring the safety and security of 'productive families', especially in kitchens, as well as in organising awareness lectures and training housewives to maintain their safety.

He added that the Civil Defence is participating for the seventh consecutive year, and is ensuring that kitchens meet safety requirements, as well as in distributing fire extinguishers and training those involved in how to use them.

Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Chief Executive of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, thanked the foundation for giving them the maiden opportunity to participate and contribute financially in the project.

Dr. Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Food Control, ADFCA, said that the authority’s participation in the project aims to support 'productive families' who prepare appropriate Ramadan meals, while adding that the authority is training people in the foundation’s food safety standards and health requirements, as well as training kitchen staff to prepare and assess the meals, to ensure compliance with health regulations.

Regarding the training, Captain Mohammed Al Ansary, Director of Emergency and General Safety at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, said, "We are participating, for the fourth consecutive year, in the project, and we are training housewives in first aid, whether in cases of fires or injuries, and we are performing house visits to teach them how to avoid fires and injuries."