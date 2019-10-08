Khalifa bin Zayed issues Decrees on new appointments

By WAM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

His Highness also issued a decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also issued a decree appointing Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei as Chairman of the Office of the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The Chairman’s Office was recently established and its mandate defined.

His Highness also issued a decree assigning Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi as Acting Chairman of the Department of Transport, in addition to his current role.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also issued a decree establishing the Department of Government Support, appointing Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi as Chairman of the new department and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

According to the decree, the Department of Government Support will encompass the Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.