Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Digital Authority

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued Law No. 16 of 2019 establishing Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

With an autonomous legal personality and full legal capacity, the Authority shall be affiliated to Abu Dhabi Executive Council and shall replace Abu Dhabi Systems & Information Centre, whose all assets and rights shall be the property of the newly established entity, being its legal successor.

The Law stipulates that the new Authority shall propose general policies, strategic plans and initiatives as well as criteria relating to e-government. It shall also ensure state departments' compliance with and execution of e-government and digital transformation - related policies and criteria in addition to exchanging government data and ensuring information security in coordination with competent authorities.

The Authority shall seek to underpin the Emirate's digital potential and boost its status as an innovation hub for services and technology, while ensuring security of data, systems and InfoTech networks of government departments and working for improving information technology adoption and implementation, including the digital services rendered across various government channels across the Emirate.