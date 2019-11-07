Khalifa bin Zayed re-elected President of UAE

By WAM

The UAE's Supreme Council of the Union has re-elected His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as its President for a fourth five-year term, in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution.

The Supreme Council of the Union expressed its deep confidence in the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and wished him good luck to continue the journey of development and prosperity thanks to his far-sighted wisdom and approach that enhances the pillars of the renaissance of the dear homeland and its achievements, and fulfills the aspirations of its generous people.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa is the incumbent President of the UAE and was first elected President of the UAE by the Supreme Council of the Union on 3rd November, 2004.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa accompanied the builder of the UAE renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the founding stage in the 70s and 80s of the last century before taking over the leadership of the country after the death of the Founding Father and led the country towards the achievement stage that contributed to empowering the Emirati citizens, and the prosperity of the UAE, and its prominence locally and globally.