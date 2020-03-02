Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Madagascar

By WAM

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation is continuing its relief efforts in Madagascar, by distributing food aid to areas and villages affected by floods.

The foundation’s relief team distributed urgently needed food to thousands of families in Marovoay and Berivotra, benefitting some 32,000 families with some 160,000 individual members.

The donation from the UAE is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

The foundation responded to a call from Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister of Madagascar, for international aid for those affected by floods in several areas, most notably Marovoay and Berivotra.

The aid included food parcels containing basic supplies, such as rice, oil, sardines, beans, sugar and food supplements for children, in addition to soap and wax.

