Khalifa University Launches ‘2020 Community Webinar Series’ for Development of Personal and Professional Skills

By WAM

Khalifa University of Science and Technology Saturday announced the launch of Khalifa University 2020 Community Webinar Series, a string of educational webinars that will run throughout August 2020, informing and empowering community members with meaningful and actionable solutions.

The special webinars are designed to educate and inform the general public about a variety of beneficial topics, ranging from lessons on the coronavirus, to how to better understand one’s personality, build leadership skills, and create a sustainable lifestyle. The seminars will target everyone – from high school and university students, to parents, professionals and anyone interested in strengthening their personal skill sets and knowledge.

The Khalifa University 2020 Community Webinar Series is part of the University’s initiative to promote learning, knowledge and the development of new ideas, not just within its own classrooms and labs, but beyond the campus and into the wider community. The webinar series is also in line with the increasingly important role Khalifa University plays in the UAE’s human and intellectual capital development, especially through virtual platforms.

Beginning from 9 August, the seminars will be scheduled each week up to 27 August and will be targeting areas such as Student life, Research and Development, Health, Engineering and Arts and Sciences. Leveraging the university’s diverse set of resources to address the needs of the larger community, representatives from each of the departments and sections will be leading the seminar and will virtually interact with the general public.

These webinars will mark the beginning of the 2020 Summer outreach initiative that will subsequently include several more initiatives in the future.

