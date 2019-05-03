Khalifa University ranked in Asia’s top 30

By Wam

The Khalifa University of Science and Technology has announced that it has risen to 28 in the prestigious Times Higher Education, THE, Asia University Rankings 2019 that was released in Abu Dhabi.

With the new ranking, Khalifa University, a research university dedicated to the advancement of learning through the discovery and application of knowledge, has entered the top 30 among 417 Asian universities in the latest 2019 THE Asia University Rankings, an improvement from last year’s ranking when it was placed 32nd in Asia. This also makes the university first in the UAE.

The rankings were released at THE Asia Universities Summit 2019 that began on 30th April, 2019, and concluded today in Abu Dhabi as a collaboration between the university and Times Higher Education. This year rankings have been expanded to include 417 universities, up from 359 the previous year.

In January 2019, Khalifa University became the only one in the Middle East and North Africa, MENA, region to be among the top 15 in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings. The university was placed 13th out of 442 universities from 43 countries, edging up slightly from 15th position the previous year.