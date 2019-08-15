KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makkah during Eid Al Adha

By Wam

An image of the Grand Mosque of Makkah was taken by KhalifaSat on the first day of Eid Al Adha during the Hajj pilgrimage of this year.

KhalifaSat was fully developed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's facilities by Emirati engineers and was launched into space in October 2018.

It has five patents and seven space innovations making it the most advanced satellite of its category in the world.

KhalifaSat provides images with specifications that meet the highest international standards in space images.

These high-resolution detailed images help organisations in government and private sectors get accurate data allowing them to monitor environmental changes, detect the effects of global warming, ensure responsible urban planning and management, and aid relief efforts at times of natural disasters.