KhalifaSat congratulates Saudis on National Day with capture of Kingdom Centre

By WAM

KhalifaSat, an earth observation satellite, congratulated people of KSA with a capture of the skyscraper, Kingdom Centre; an image from space.

Taken from 6 degrees roll tilt angle, the image is 70 cm in resolution.

KhalifaSat was fully developed at MBRSC facilities by Emirati engineers and was launched to space in October 2018. It has 5 patents and seven space innovations making it the most advanced satellite of its category in the world. KhalifaSat provides images with specifications that meet the highest international standards in space images.

These high-resolution detailed images help organisations in government and private sectors get accurate data which allow them to monitor environmental changes, detect the effects of global warming, ensure responsible urban planning and management, and aid relief efforts at times of natural disasters. This will contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals and improve the quality of life.