King of Bahrain receives Saif bin Zayed

By Wam

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today received, in Manama, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who is visiting Bahrain to head a UAE delegation during the meetings of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Security Committee.

Sheikh Saif conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their wishes for further advancement to Bahrain.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries, to achieve their mutual interests and greater advancement and prosperity.

Sheikh Saif headed the UAE delegation in the first meeting of the committee while the Bahraini side was headed by Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior.

During the committee’s meeting, both sides discussed the topics on its agenda, including expanding and strengthening their bilateral relations in the areas of security and police work, and promoting overall cooperation to enhance their close relations, which has become a model of cohesion and unity, due to the support of their respective leadership.

Sheikh Saif arrived this morning at Sakhir Airbase in Bahrain, where he was received by Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, along with several Bahraini officials.

He then visited the country’s Ministry of Interior, met with Sheikh Rashid, and reviewed several of the ministry’s projects and accomplishments. Sheikh Saif witnessed a military show presented by the ministry and wrote a message on the ministry’s guest book.