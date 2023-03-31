King of Jordan congratulates President of UAE on new leadership appointments

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, congratulating him on the new leadership appointments.

The King of Jordan wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity under Sheikh Mohamed's leadership. He reaffirmed Jordan and the UAE's deep fraternal links, as well as their mutual desire to strengthen them.

The King also wished the newly appointed leaders success in their service to their nation and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, for his part, expressed thanks to King Abdullah and appreciation for his genuine fraternal feelings toward the UAE, its leadership, and its people, wishing Jordan further progress, prosperity, and long-term stability.

