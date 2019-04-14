King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador

By WAM

His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, on Friday, received Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur.

Ambassador Al Ghaith conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Sultan Abdullah and their keenness to improve relations between the two countries.

The King of Malaysia reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leadership and said he was looking forward to accelerating the cooperation between two countries in the interest of its peoples.