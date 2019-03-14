King of Sweden receives UAE Ambassador

By WAM

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has received Sultan Rashid Sultan Al Kaitoob Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, on the occasion of the end of his term of duty.

During the meeting, the UAE envoy conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to King Gustaf.

He also commended the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.