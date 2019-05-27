King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives Dubai Crown Prince

By WAM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and his accompanying delegation at Safa Palace in Mecca.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed conveyed to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and to the Saudi Crown Prince His Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud greetings on the Holy Month of Ramadan from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on his visit to Saudi Arabia were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Jumaa Al Maktoum; Ali Mohammad Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Naturalisation and Residency in Dubai; Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai; and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.