Kuwait Business Council announces largest event in Dubai

By Wam

As of tomorrow, the Kuwait Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates will be launching its National Day programme in honour of Kuwait’s 58th National Day and 28th Liberation Day.

Adding to Dubai’s Kuwaiti National Day celebrations, the council will be launching its own celebrations in collaboration with several official bodies in the emirate, including the Beach Canteen and Dubai World Trade Centre, which organises the Dubai International Boat Show. This year, the celebration programme will extend until 26th February.

The Kuwait Business Council has partnered with Beach Canteen, one of the highlights of the Dubai Food Festival, to organise several cultural and sports events in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Sadu House, a cultural heritage foundation that specialises in traditional Sadu embroidery, as well as the UFC Academy for Martial Arts.

From 21st to 25th February, Beach Canteen visitors can celebrate Kuwaiti culture through a rich programme of activities intended to enhance the visitors’ understanding of Kuwait. The activities will be supported by the efforts of Kuwaiti university students in the UAE as well as digital media expertise of the council’s media partner Ghaliah, a digital marketing agency that collaborated with the council during its first season of celebrations.

In addition to activities at the Beach Canteen, the Kuwait Business Council has also partnered with the Dubai International Boat Show, which will occur this year at the Dubai Canal from 26th February to 2nd March, 2019. The boat show will host Kuwaiti visitors for free on its opening day, as well as provide special discounts on entry tickets on subsequent days of the event. The boat show will also provide a special discount code to Kuwaiti visitors that can be redeemed on airline tickets as well as select hotels in the emirate. The Kuwait Business Council will also be supporting the boat show by inviting the Kuwaiti business community and providing them with special offers.

Commenting on the National Day activities, Luma Bourisly, Chairwoman of the Kuwait Business Council, said, "After seeing the wide success of the first season of our National Day activities, we decided this year to expand our activities in terms of size and reach by collaborating with Dubai Tourism and DWTC on two events that are expected have a combined reach of more than 180,000 visitors. We recognised that the Beach Canteen and Dubai International Boat Show previously drew significant interest from Kuwaiti tourists and businesses. We thus saw an opportunity to make this year’s Kuwait National Day celebrations the biggest ever held in the UAE so far."

She added, "We are especially excited to have the celebrations this year coincide with the Year of Tolerance, which laid the foundations for conversations and actions based on tolerance, cultural understanding, and the coming together of diverse groups in the UAE community. This can also happen through events like these."

In addition to these activities, Dubai will also celebrate Kuwait’s National Day with a series of fireworks, which will occur at Sunset Beach (behind Sunset Mall), as well as at Dubai Festival City Mall at 20:15 on 25th February. Furthermore, Burj Khalifa will also host an international show in celebration of Kuwait’s 58th National Day.

Children’s City in Creek Park will roll out special programmes for Kuwaiti families from 21st to 25th February. Dubai Parks and Resorts will also be offering Kuwaiti visitors 30 percent off on e-tickets and they can also avail offers on accommodation, including hotels.