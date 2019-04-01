Kuwaiti Minister of State for Economic Affairs receives UAE Ambassador

By WAM

Mariam Eqeal Al Saied Al Aqeal, Minister of State for Economic Affairs of Kuwait, has met with Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, where they discussed relations between the two countries and topics of common concern.

During the meeting, which was held at the minister's office, Al Raisi conveyed the greetings of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and his wishes to Kuwait, its government, and people for further progress and development.

Al Aqeal, in turn, reciprocated her greetings to Sultan Al Mansouri and her wishes to the UAE for progress and prosperity.