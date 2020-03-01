Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantined contacts free of COVID-19: Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

By WAM

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH-AD affirmed that laboratory tests conducted for 167 cases of quarantined contacts of two cases of Coronavirus, COVID-19, announced on Thursday, have returned negative.

In a statement this evening, the DoH-AD said,'' It is still monitoring the condition of the remaining cases of contacts, whom lab test findings will be available within the next few hours.'' In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other competent authorities, the DoH-AD has applied precautionary quarantine and preventive measures on all participants in the UAE Tour and placed them in hotels on Yas Island for testing.

The health authorities are still monitoring the health condition of the contacts to ensure safety of the community,'' the statement added.

