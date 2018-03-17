Large turnout as Egyptians living in UAE vote in presidential elections

Many Egyptians who are living in the UAE appeared at the Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Egyptian General Consulate in Dubai, to cast their ballots in the country’s presidential elections.

"Since early this morning, many Egyptian citizens arrived at the embassy and the general consulate, to cast their votes in the presidential elections," said Wael Al Sayed Mohammed Gad, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Ambassador Gad thanked the UAE for providing the required facilities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to guarantee a smooth voting process.

Egyptian voters also praised the well-organised and timely process, which enabled them to cast their votes in an easy and quick manner.