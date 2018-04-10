Largest LED light facility in the ME inaugurated at SAIF Zone

Rexton Technologies, the world leader in the design and manufacture of LED light bulbs, launched the largest LED light manufacturing facility in the Middle East and North Africa region on Monday at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Rexton Technologies developed the new facility with a total investment of over AED50 million. Rexton Technologies is an industrial arm of Kingston Holdings, which is considered one of the largest investment companies in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone.

The new facility includes a fully integrated and highly developed LED Manufacturing factory that covers an area of 125,000 square feet, an office building that incorporates green design techniques and technologies, and a state of the art laboratory that specializes in LED light technologies.

The new manufacturing unit has the capacity to manufacture 100,000 recessed fittings, 150,000 batten fittings, and a variety of commercial weather proof fittings, highbays and floodlights.

The inauguration ceremony for the project was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority; Mr. Lalu Samuel, Chairman and Managing Director of Kingston Holdings; and a number of government officials, representatives from the business community, the company’s senior management and the media.

The attendees toured all sections of the project, which covers a total area of 140,000 square feet. They were briefed on the various stages of production in the new factory, which is considered a significant step forward for Rexton Technologies in the LED Lighting segment that focuses on energy efficiency, sustainability and reduction of operational costs.

The crowd also toured the company’s new office headquarters, which was built according to the best environmental standards in terms of conserving energy, water and material resources. They then visited the company's 3,000 square feet laboratory, which is equipped with ultra-modern equipment that test the efficiency of LED bulbs, and gauge their quality and their colour rendering ability.