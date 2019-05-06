Lionel Messi, Expo 2020 Dubai short film passes message of unity around the world

By WAM

The world is better when we act together: that’s the unifying message being passed, volleyed and headed around the world by Expo 2020 global ambassador Lionel Messi and shared in a new video-led campaign.

The 60-second film shows the world-famous footballer and people around the planet connecting through the universal language of football as they keep the Expo 2020 ball airborne through teamwork. Shot in the UAE, India, the UK and Kenya, it celebrates cultural diversity and its ability to break down barriers.

Lionel Messi said, "A football team can only succeed by working together, and the same is true of humanity. When people from different nations, cultures and backgrounds come together we can better address global challenges and create a brighter future for generations to come."

Messi, a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, advocate and Global Goodwill UNICEF ambassador, was appointed as an Expo 2020 global ambassador in 2016, supporting Expo’s goals to leave a lasting impact on the path of human progress, build a better future and commit to positive change.

Sanjive Khosla, Deputy Chief – Sales and Marketing, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "As undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest footballers, Lionel Messi embodies Expo 2020’s global role as a facilitator of new ideas, innovation and progress. The new campaign video uses football to show that when we connect and collaborate, we can build a brighter tomorrow together."

The campaign is Expo 2020’s first with Messi, who has won a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards for best football player globally and a record five European Golden Shoes for scoring the most goals in a year. The film was created by a team of various nationalities and the music was composed with an Arabic melody and a call for togetherness in an African dialect.

As part of the initiative, Expo 2020 will also give 2,020 durable footballs to children in Jordan, Kenya and the Philippines, totalling 6,060 balls. The balls represent Expo 2020’s aim to facilitate collaboration and the strengthening of ties within communities, while spreading happiness.

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off in October 2020 for a six-month celebration held under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.