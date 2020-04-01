list of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

By WAM

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced on Tuesday that the list of applications of online stores in the country has reached 51.

Today's updated list is the second published by the TRA in a week and reflects the increasing appeal for the online services.

The online stores on the list include large shopping centres and cooperatives, as well as grocery stores, meat and vegetable shops, and other services, the TRA said.

The list comes in an unprecedented time following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic during which the UAE government has urged its people to stay at home and only leave for running essential tasks.

A total of 66 percent of participants, in a survey carried out by the Department of Economic Development in Dubai last year, expressed confidence in online shopping while 70 percent trusted online payments.

