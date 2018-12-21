Listed companies urged to comply with financial disclosure deadline

By Wam

UAE capital markets have requested all listed companies to disclose their preliminary 2018 financial statements within 45 days from the end of the fiscal year in line with the regulations of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Pursuant to Article (36) of the SCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Regulations, parties and listed companies shall provide SCA and their respective final markets with summaries of their final account preliminary, financial statements, which are unaudited and un-reviewed, within forty-five days from the end of the financial year, signed by the Board of Directors or the person authorised to sign on behalf.