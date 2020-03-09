Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

By WAM

Linas Linkevicius, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, on Sunday officially opened his country's embassy in the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Edminas Bagdonas, Ambassador of Lithuania to the UAE, embassy staff, Ahmad Al Attar, Deputy Director of the European Affairs Department, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and a number of businessmen and members of the Lithuanian community in the UAE.

In his welcome address to the audience, Linkevicius said the presence of the Lithuanian embassy in the UAE marks a new chapter in fruitful bilateral friendship ties between the two countries which ''we hope will grow stronger by time.'' He described the UAE as key strategic partner to his country in the region and hoped for a robust joint partnership to serve mutual interests.

He thanked H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his constructive role in strengthening UAE-Lithuanian ties.

